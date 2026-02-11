XLRI Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR Achieve Stellar Placements for Class of 2024-26

XLRI Jamshedpur and XLRI Delhi-NCR have successfully concluded their Final Recruitment Process for the graduating class of 2024-26, achieving a major milestone for their two-year PGDM programs in Business Management and Human Resource Management. The initiative successfully placed 576 students from both campuses with 145 recruiting organizations, including 25 new partners.

Director Fr. Sebastian George, SJ, hailed the achievement, emphasizing the institution's pride in preparing ethical leaders. With 576 domestic and 2 international offers, XLRI showcased its student's ability to thrive in today's challenging job market. Notably, 42.5% of the students received Pre-Placement Offers, reflecting the industry's high regard.

Highlights include a median salary of INR 29 lakhs per annum, with top offers noting INR 1.10 Crores internationally. Consulting, BFSI, and Sales & Marketing emerged as the top recruiting domains. Accenture, Amazon, and Deloitte were among the major recruiters, reaffirming XLRI's reputation as a favored campus for top firms.

