Eicher Motors Soars to New Heights with Impressive Profit Growth

Eicher Motors Ltd saw its shares surge 7% as the company reported a 21.37% rise in profit to Rs 1,420.61 crore. Robust sales, especially from Royal Enfield, fueled the growth. An investment of Rs 958 crore has been approved to boost production capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:14 IST
Eicher Motors Ltd's shares soared to a 52-week high as the company announced a substantial profit increase of 21.37%, totaling Rs 1,420.61 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The remarkable financial performance was attributed to robust sales, primarily driven by its two-wheeler subsidiary, Royal Enfield, which saw a 21% increase in quarterly motorcycle sales.

In response to growing demand, the board approved an Rs 958 crore investment to expand production capacity. The company's revenue from operations also surged, alongside sales growth in VE Commercial Vehicles.

