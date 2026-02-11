Left Menu

Coriander Prices Surge Amid Robust Market Trends

Coriander prices rose by Rs 18 to Rs 11,258 per quintal, driven by increased speculation and a firm trend in the spot market. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange reported the climb for April delivery contracts, influenced by restricted supplies from producing regions, according to market analysts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:49 IST
Coriander Prices Surge Amid Robust Market Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Coriander prices increased by Rs 18 to Rs 11,258 per quintal on Wednesday in futures trade, as speculators bolstered their holdings following trends in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery saw a rise of Rs 18, or 0.16 percent, reaching Rs 11,258 per quintal in 15,190 lots.

Market analysts attributed the price hike to a firm trend in the spot market and limited supply from key producing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Philippines and China

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between Philippines and China

 Philippines
2
If Americans want to remain superpower, protect their dollar, then key to that is Indian data: Rahul Gandhi.

If Americans want to remain superpower, protect their dollar, then key to th...

 India
3
Peeragarhi Death Case: Delhi Police arrests self-styled 'baba' on murder charge.

Peeragarhi Death Case: Delhi Police arrests self-styled 'baba' on murder cha...

 India
4
Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026