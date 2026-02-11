Coriander Prices Surge Amid Robust Market Trends

Coriander prices increased by Rs 18 to Rs 11,258 per quintal on Wednesday in futures trade, as speculators bolstered their holdings following trends in the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April delivery saw a rise of Rs 18, or 0.16 percent, reaching Rs 11,258 per quintal in 15,190 lots.

Market analysts attributed the price hike to a firm trend in the spot market and limited supply from key producing regions.

