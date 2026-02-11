Left Menu

Synergy Marine's LNG Dual-Fuel Triumph: A New Era in Shipping

Synergy Marine Group assumes technical control of two LNG dual-fuel container vessels for Yang Ming Marine. The vessels, supporting Yang Ming's sustainable strategies, are managed with emphasis on safety and regulatory standards. This marks a significant step in Synergy's portfolio expansion, employing predominantly Indian crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:07 IST
Synergy Marine Group, a third-party ship management firm, has taken the technical helm of two LNG dual-fuel container vessels belonging to the Taiwanese company, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation.

These vessels, named YM Willpower and YM Worthiness, are pivotal in Yang Ming's strategic fleet renewal and sustainable goals. Renamed in Ulsan, South Korea, they represent a step forward in eco-friendly maritime solutions, with operations managed by Synergy's experienced shore-based teams and Indian seafarers trained specifically for LNG-fueled operations.

The advancements include a robust management plan focusing on crewing, maintenance, safety, and regulatory compliance while bolstering Synergy's portfolio of alternative-fuel vessels. Jesper Kristensen, CEO, emphasizes the disciplined technical management, enhancing Yang Ming's environmental and operational reliability.

