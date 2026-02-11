Left Menu

India Gears Up for Global Auto Dominance with US and EU Trade Boost

India's strategic trade negotiations with the US and EU are set to bolster the country's auto component and battery export sectors. Minister HD Kumaraswamy highlights efforts to secure market access, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and propel the nation to the forefront of global automotive supply chains and technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:31 IST
India Gears Up for Global Auto Dominance with US and EU Trade Boost
Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's automotive export landscape is on the cusp of significant growth, thanks to strategic trade talks with the United States and the European Union. Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed this during the 60th ACMA Excellence Awards and Technology Summit 2026, emphasizing a calculated trade approach to bolster the country's burgeoning automotive industry.

Kumaraswamy outlined the pivotal aspects of recent agreements with the US, highlighting commitments such as preferential access for specific automotive components and easing trade restrictions. Parallel discussions with the EU are focusing on non-tariff barriers, regulatory cooperation, and standards alignment, key to advancing India's competitive edge in automotive technologies.

The minister underscored the auto component industry's pivotal role in shaping next-gen global supply chains. He detailed India's sharp production and export growth, supported by government's hefty incentives through the Production Linked Incentive schemes. The focus is on localization and the development of domestic battery manufacturing, crucial for the nation's energy future and automotive evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

 India
2
Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

 India
3
FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

 Global
4
Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026