India Gears Up for Global Auto Dominance with US and EU Trade Boost
India's strategic trade negotiations with the US and EU are set to bolster the country's auto component and battery export sectors. Minister HD Kumaraswamy highlights efforts to secure market access, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and propel the nation to the forefront of global automotive supply chains and technologies.
India's automotive export landscape is on the cusp of significant growth, thanks to strategic trade talks with the United States and the European Union. Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy revealed this during the 60th ACMA Excellence Awards and Technology Summit 2026, emphasizing a calculated trade approach to bolster the country's burgeoning automotive industry.
Kumaraswamy outlined the pivotal aspects of recent agreements with the US, highlighting commitments such as preferential access for specific automotive components and easing trade restrictions. Parallel discussions with the EU are focusing on non-tariff barriers, regulatory cooperation, and standards alignment, key to advancing India's competitive edge in automotive technologies.
The minister underscored the auto component industry's pivotal role in shaping next-gen global supply chains. He detailed India's sharp production and export growth, supported by government's hefty incentives through the Production Linked Incentive schemes. The focus is on localization and the development of domestic battery manufacturing, crucial for the nation's energy future and automotive evolution.
