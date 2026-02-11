Left Menu

Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

The Uttar Pradesh government introduced its largest-ever budget, focusing on employment, infrastructure, and healthcare. This historic Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget aims to stimulate economic growth through extensive capital investments and skill development programs, ahead of the forthcoming state elections, underscoring prudent financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:34 IST
Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a groundbreaking budget, setting a record with an allocation of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, emphasizes employment, infrastructure development, and healthcare, underscoring the state's commitment to holistic growth.

The allocation, prepared ahead of next year's state elections, marks a 12.2% increase from the previous year. It emphasizes capital expenditure, which stands at 19.5% of the total budget, and adheres to the fiscal deficit limit set by the Central Finance Commission, ensuring responsible financial management and debt control.

Key highlights include robust funding for medical colleges and the health sector, as well as significant investments in infrastructure development. Additionally, the budget prioritizes employment opportunities and skill enhancement initiatives, aiming to provide essential training to youth across the state, supported by the public-private partnership model.

TRENDING

1
Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

Pace Digitek Secures Major Solar Project in Karnataka

 India
2
Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

Revamping Delhi Skills: University Review Underway

 India
3
FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

FDA's Vaccine Policy Shift Jolts Moderna Shares

 Global
4
Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

Le Pen's Presidential Hopes Hang in the Balance as Appeal Trial Concludes

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026