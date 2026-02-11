Historic Uttar Pradesh Budget Boosts Employment and Infrastructure

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a groundbreaking budget, setting a record with an allocation of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27. The budget, presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, emphasizes employment, infrastructure development, and healthcare, underscoring the state's commitment to holistic growth.

The allocation, prepared ahead of next year's state elections, marks a 12.2% increase from the previous year. It emphasizes capital expenditure, which stands at 19.5% of the total budget, and adheres to the fiscal deficit limit set by the Central Finance Commission, ensuring responsible financial management and debt control.

Key highlights include robust funding for medical colleges and the health sector, as well as significant investments in infrastructure development. Additionally, the budget prioritizes employment opportunities and skill enhancement initiatives, aiming to provide essential training to youth across the state, supported by the public-private partnership model.