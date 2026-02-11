Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Reports Robust Q3 Growth Amid Rising Demands

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland reported a 5.19% increase in net profit to Rs 862.24 crore for the third quarter of 2025. The company's revenues also saw a significant increase, with vehicle sales showing robust growth, driven by increased demand in both domestic and export markets.

Ashok Leyland Ltd has announced a consolidated net profit rise of 5.19%, reaching Rs 862.24 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This growth marks a substantial increase from last year's Rs 819.67 crore profit for the same period.

The company also reported a boost in revenues, with operations generating Rs 14,830.24 crore in the third quarter, up from Rs 11,995.21 crore in the previous year. Despite higher expenses amounting to Rs 13,490.15 crore, Ashok Leyland experienced growth in both medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments.

MHCV volumes rose by 23% to 32,929 units, while LCVs saw a 30% increase with 20,518 units sold. Exports also climbed 20% to 4,965 units. Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja expressed optimism, crediting the company's competitive portfolio and effective customer engagement for their consistent growth and favorable market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

