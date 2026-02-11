Security Alert Grounds Flights at El Paso Airport

In an unexpected announcement, the Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights at El Paso International Airport for "special security reasons." This sudden restriction is set to remain until February 21, according to the FAA, with no further details provided. The airport confirmed the grounding through its social media channels.

While airspace within a 10-mile radius surrounding the airport is affected, Mexican airspace remains unimpacted. The airport, located near Biggs Army Airfield and directly across from Mexico's Juarez, awaits further instructions from the FAA on this matter.

With 3.49 million passengers managed in the first 11 months of 2025, major airlines operating through El Paso, including Southwest, Delta, United, and American, are among those affected by this flight halt. The FAA has not specified the security concerns warranting these significant restrictions.