Delhi Metro's Magenta Line: Expanding Horizons with Unprecedented Connectivity

The Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is poised to become the network's longest corridor, extending 89 kilometers and featuring the most interchange and underground stations to boost connectivity in the capital. The expansion, part of Phases IV and V (A), will see the line run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista.

The planned additions include a segment from Indraprastha to Inderlok, further lengthening the line. Once completed, the Magenta Line will operate driverless, offering a total of 21 interchange stations. The current operational stretch includes four interchange stations, with 17 more planned under the expansion phases.

Notably, the interchange network is anticipated to reduce travel time and alleviate congestion across key routes in Delhi. Additionally, the line features remarkable engineering achievements, such as the Haiderpur Badli Mor station, which will be the highest-elevated in the metro system, and the deep-set Hauz Khas station.

