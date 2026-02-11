Left Menu

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line: Expanding Horizons with Unprecedented Connectivity

The Magenta Line of Delhi Metro, set to become the longest corridor in the network at 89 km, will enhance connectivity across Delhi with 21 interchange stations. Phase IV and V (A) extensions will significantly broaden the network, featuring engineering marvels and driverless operations.

Updated: 11-02-2026 15:21 IST
The Delhi Metro's Magenta Line is poised to become the network's longest corridor, extending 89 kilometers and featuring the most interchange and underground stations to boost connectivity in the capital. The expansion, part of Phases IV and V (A), will see the line run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha via Central Vista.

The planned additions include a segment from Indraprastha to Inderlok, further lengthening the line. Once completed, the Magenta Line will operate driverless, offering a total of 21 interchange stations. The current operational stretch includes four interchange stations, with 17 more planned under the expansion phases.

Notably, the interchange network is anticipated to reduce travel time and alleviate congestion across key routes in Delhi. Additionally, the line features remarkable engineering achievements, such as the Haiderpur Badli Mor station, which will be the highest-elevated in the metro system, and the deep-set Hauz Khas station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

