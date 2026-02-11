MAROON Revolutionizes Innerwear with 'Find My Skin-tone' Collection

New Delhi, February 11: In a bold move set to redefine the Indian innerwear landscape, MAROON has launched its 'NUDE - Find My Skin-tone' collection. Captured by Vaanya Pictures, this innovative campaign harnesses inclusive storytelling to underscore the rich diversity of Indian skin tones.

Departing from the traditional beige norm, MAROON introduces shades that mirror India's varied skin palette, celebrating the individuality of every woman. The collection is designed with empathy, ensuring comfort for all physical realities, whether seated or differently-abled.

Directors Manan, Manoj, and Meeta Jain highlight the initiative as a solution-driven product, redefining adaptive fashion. As it prepares for international markets, MAROON is poised to revolutionize the luxury innerwear segment globally with its innovative designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)