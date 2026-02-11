Left Menu

MAROON Revolutionizes Innerwear with 'Find My Skin-tone' Collection

MAROON, a pioneering brand in India's innerwear sector, introduces its 'NUDE - Find My Skin-tone' collection. This launch highlights diversity and inclusivity, providing designs tailored for every woman's comfort. With the international expansion on the horizon, MAROON aims to reshape the luxury innerwear market on a global scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:22 IST
MAROON Launches "NUDE" Collection: A Universal Movement for Comfort and Inclusive Representation. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, February 11: In a bold move set to redefine the Indian innerwear landscape, MAROON has launched its 'NUDE - Find My Skin-tone' collection. Captured by Vaanya Pictures, this innovative campaign harnesses inclusive storytelling to underscore the rich diversity of Indian skin tones.

Departing from the traditional beige norm, MAROON introduces shades that mirror India's varied skin palette, celebrating the individuality of every woman. The collection is designed with empathy, ensuring comfort for all physical realities, whether seated or differently-abled.

Directors Manan, Manoj, and Meeta Jain highlight the initiative as a solution-driven product, redefining adaptive fashion. As it prepares for international markets, MAROON is poised to revolutionize the luxury innerwear segment globally with its innovative designs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

