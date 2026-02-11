Left Menu

Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India

The Vande Bharat train services offer an affordable high-speed travel option in India with fares significantly lower than those in countries like China, Japan, and France. Launched in 2019, these trains are well-received, operating on 82 routes with a near-full occupancy rate, reflecting a shift in passenger preferences.

Vande Bharat: Affordable High-Speed Rail Revolution in India
Vande Bharat train services have captured the interest of Indian travelers by offering a cost-effective, high-speed rail alternative. The service, launched in 2019, boasts fares far cheaper than comparable services in other countries.

At Rs 2.19 per kilometre, the fares for the AC chair car in Vande Bharat trains are highly competitive and substantially lower than those in countries like China, Japan, and France, where fares range from Rs 7 to Rs 20 per kilometre. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at the Lok Sabha, affirmed that affordability and service quality were paramount in setting these rates.

With an operational reach across 82 routes and virtually full occupancy, Vande Bharat trains reflect changing passenger preferences in India. Vaishnaw further compared ordinary fare classes with neighboring countries, underscoring that Indian Railways still offers some of the lowest travel costs in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

