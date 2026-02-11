Left Menu

Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

In February, Poland's Business Climate Index dropped to 98.0, below the neutral 100-point mark, due to decreased sales, new orders, production capacity, and investment. Large firms remained above neutral, but medium and small companies experienced significant declines. Market sentiment was further hampered by geopolitical uncertainty and shifts in consumer spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:48 IST
Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Business Climate Index (MIK) has slipped below the neutral threshold, landing at 98.0 in February, according to the Polish Economic Institute's latest report. This marks a downturn after four months above the 100-point benchmark, largely driven by declines in sales, new orders, and investment.

The month-on-month downturn reflects a combination of high baseline effects following a strong sales cycle in late 2025 and seasonal changes in consumer spending habits. Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to impact business sentiment, even as the labor market shows resilience with stable hiring and wage plans.

While large companies showed a positive outlook with an MIK of 105.2 due to plans for increased employment and wages, medium-sized and smaller firms struggled with decreased demand and investment. Overall industry sentiment remained subdued, with construction seeing the sharpest declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack in Eastern Ukraine

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

 Belgium
3
U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

 Germany
4
Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026