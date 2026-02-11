Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

Poland's Business Climate Index (MIK) has slipped below the neutral threshold, landing at 98.0 in February, according to the Polish Economic Institute's latest report. This marks a downturn after four months above the 100-point benchmark, largely driven by declines in sales, new orders, and investment.

The month-on-month downturn reflects a combination of high baseline effects following a strong sales cycle in late 2025 and seasonal changes in consumer spending habits. Moreover, ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to impact business sentiment, even as the labor market shows resilience with stable hiring and wage plans.

While large companies showed a positive outlook with an MIK of 105.2 due to plans for increased employment and wages, medium-sized and smaller firms struggled with decreased demand and investment. Overall industry sentiment remained subdued, with construction seeing the sharpest declines.

