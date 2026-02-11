Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26
Krishival Foods Limited, a leading Indian FMCG company, announces substantial financial growth for Q3 and 9M FY26. The company's diverse offerings, including dry fruits, nuts, and ice creams, saw significant profits driven by festive demand, wider market reach, and strategic expansion in processing and export capacities.
In a significant financial disclosure, Krishival Foods Limited has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months of Fiscal Year 2026, showcasing remarkable growth driven by festive and wedding-season demand. The company, known for its Krishival Nuts and Melt N Mellow brands, has reported a 40% increase in revenue, reaching ₹76.86 crore for Q3.
The period was highlighted by a strong performance in both its segments, with the nuts business continuing its upward trajectory and the ice cream arm witnessing a turnaround to profitability. Chairman Sujit Bangar attributes these achievements to effective cost management, increased capacity utilization, and strategic market penetration.
Additionally, the successful completion of a ₹9,999.48 lakh Rights Issue positions Krishival Foods to invest further in infrastructure and working capital, supporting its long-term growth initiatives. The company aims to expand its product reach across India and internationally, capitalizing on scalable and margin-focused strategies.
