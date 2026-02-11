Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

In a significant financial disclosure, Krishival Foods Limited has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months of Fiscal Year 2026, showcasing remarkable growth driven by festive and wedding-season demand. The company, known for its Krishival Nuts and Melt N Mellow brands, has reported a 40% increase in revenue, reaching ₹76.86 crore for Q3.

The period was highlighted by a strong performance in both its segments, with the nuts business continuing its upward trajectory and the ice cream arm witnessing a turnaround to profitability. Chairman Sujit Bangar attributes these achievements to effective cost management, increased capacity utilization, and strategic market penetration.

Additionally, the successful completion of a ₹9,999.48 lakh Rights Issue positions Krishival Foods to invest further in infrastructure and working capital, supporting its long-term growth initiatives. The company aims to expand its product reach across India and internationally, capitalizing on scalable and margin-focused strategies.

