Left Menu

India Eyes March Deadline for US Trade Deal

India is aiming to finalize a legal agreement for an interim trade deal with the United States by the end of March, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. The deal focuses on India's labor-intensive sectors and aims to protect sensitive industries, reflecting optimism despite potential drafting challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:55 IST
India Eyes March Deadline for US Trade Deal
Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a bid to enhance trade ties, India is set to finalize a legal agreement for an interim trade deal with the United States by March's end, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal revealed during an interview at BIOFACH 2026. The deal is poised to benefit India's labor-intensive sectors significantly.

Agrawal, expressing cautious optimism, acknowledged the complexities involved in drafting an agreement that satisfies both nations, yet remains hopeful for a timely completion. India's competitive advantage in labor-intensive industries is expected to receive a significant boost from this framework agreement.

Concerns about an 18% tariff were addressed, with Agrawal emphasizing that competing nations in the same geography impose similar tariffs. The agreement assures protection for sensitive sectors, including dairy, reaffirming India's firm stance in trade negotiations. Stakeholders have warmly welcomed the interim agreement, as it bolsters India's export landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack in Eastern Ukraine

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Drone Attack in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

Czech Initiative’s Mission to Arm Ukraine: Aiming for €5 Billion

 Belgium
3
U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

 Germany
4
Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026