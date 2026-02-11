India Eyes March Deadline for US Trade Deal

In a bid to enhance trade ties, India is set to finalize a legal agreement for an interim trade deal with the United States by March's end, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal revealed during an interview at BIOFACH 2026. The deal is poised to benefit India's labor-intensive sectors significantly.

Agrawal, expressing cautious optimism, acknowledged the complexities involved in drafting an agreement that satisfies both nations, yet remains hopeful for a timely completion. India's competitive advantage in labor-intensive industries is expected to receive a significant boost from this framework agreement.

Concerns about an 18% tariff were addressed, with Agrawal emphasizing that competing nations in the same geography impose similar tariffs. The agreement assures protection for sensitive sectors, including dairy, reaffirming India's firm stance in trade negotiations. Stakeholders have warmly welcomed the interim agreement, as it bolsters India's export landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)