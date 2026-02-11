Cars24's Brand Transformation: Embracing a Calmer Identity for Long-term Growth

Cars24 has rolled out a fresh brand identity as the company evolves from a rapidly growing transaction platform to a comprehensive car ownership ecosystem. Founded in 2015, Cars24 initially aimed to stand out in a fragmented and intimidating market with its bold, all-caps logo.

As the platform matured, reflecting its focus on long-term customer relationships, Cars24's identity transitioned to a calmer, sentence-case logo, embodying trust and sustainability. The redesigned open circular logo signifies continuity and flexibility, mirroring the dynamic nature of car ownership.

The updated vibrant blue color represents Cars24's present and human-centered approach, aiming to maintain warmth while scaling. Developed over 1,200 hours, the new identity aligns with the company's vision of transforming car ownership with smarter decisions and resilient systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)