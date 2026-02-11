Dutch Court Orders Investigation into Nexperia: Stability at Stake
A Dutch court has initiated an investigation into alleged mismanagement at chipmaker Nexperia, also suspending former CEO Zhang Xuezheng. This decision aims to bring stability to the company, currently overseen by its European management team since a Dutch state intervention disrupted global automotive supply lines.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:11 IST
- Netherlands
A Dutch court has taken decisive action against Nexperia BV, a prominent player in the chipmaking industry, by ordering an investigation into allegations of mismanagement.
This action includes the suspension of Zhang Xuezheng, the former CEO and founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent company, Wingtech. The court stressed the need for stability within the company amidst the ongoing issues.
Control remains with the European management team following a Dutch state intervention, which arose from a conflict that has had significant repercussions on automotive supply lines globally.
