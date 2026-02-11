Dutch Court Orders Investigation into Nexperia: Stability at Stake

A Dutch court has taken decisive action against Nexperia BV, a prominent player in the chipmaking industry, by ordering an investigation into allegations of mismanagement.

This action includes the suspension of Zhang Xuezheng, the former CEO and founder of Nexperia's Chinese parent company, Wingtech. The court stressed the need for stability within the company amidst the ongoing issues.

Control remains with the European management team following a Dutch state intervention, which arose from a conflict that has had significant repercussions on automotive supply lines globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)