Gold Prices Surge Amid Weaker Dollar and Lower Yields

Gold prices climbed as a weaker dollar and lower Treasury yields boosted its appeal. Spot gold rose 1.8% while U.S. gold futures increased by 2.1%. Investors awaited key U.S. jobs data for insights on the Federal Reserve’s future rate policies, expected to confirm a slowdown in job additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices surged on Wednesday, bolstered by a decline in the U.S. dollar and a dip in Treasury yields, as investors kept a keen eye on upcoming U.S. jobs data for possible implications on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Spot gold rose by 1.8% to $5,111.30 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures for April delivery increased by 2.1% to $5,136.50 per ounce. A weaker dollar, which hit a near two-week low, made dollar-denominated gold more attractive to international buyers. Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke noted that a declining U.S. dollar had been advantageous for gold prices in recent trading sessions.

In addition, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a near one-month low following data that showed a decrease in core retail sales and downward adjustments to previous months. This created a more favorable backdrop for holding non-yielding assets such as gold. The Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls report, expected to reveal job creation figures and steady unemployment, could influence interest rate expectations, with investors anticipating a potential slowdown in job growth, possibly prompting the Fed to continue interest rate cuts through 2026.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

