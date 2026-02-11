Left Menu

FAA Grounds Flights at El Paso Airport Due to Security Concerns

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights to and from El Paso International Airport for 10 days, citing unspecified security reasons. The closure, possibly related to counterdrone measures against Mexican drug cartels, affects major airlines and leaves many travelers stranded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has executed a rare, sweeping decision to prohibit all flights to and from El Paso International Airport, a vital hub located on the Texas-Mexico border. This move, intended to span 10 days, leaves countless flights and passengers in limbo and is linked to 'special security reasons.'

According to airline insiders, the decision might be associated with counterdrone operations aimed at Mexican drug cartels. The prohibition is also impacting some rural airspace in New Mexico, stranding airplanes from Southwest and American Airlines, among others. Notably, this action marks an unusual precedent for the FAA.

The FAA has not disclosed specific details regarding these security reasons and mentions that restrictions apply above 18,000 feet. The sudden ban surprised airlines and follows recent tensions involving U.S.-Mexico border security and the broader geopolitical climate in Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

