Bihar's Budget Battle: Rs 12,165 Crore Allocation Sparks Controversy

In a heated session on Wednesday, the Bihar Assembly passed the Appropriation Bill, authorizing the government to withdraw an additional Rs 12,165 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The move sparked controversy as opposition members exited the session in protest, decrying inadequate government responses to their queries.

Key allocations in the bill include Rs 41.82 crore for the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Rs 1,013 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin), and Rs 633.63 crore for the Saksham Anganwadi Poshan-2.0, aiming to tackle malnutrition and support rural development. Additional funds target the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), focused on poverty reduction through employment opportunities.

Amidst the debate, RJD leader Kumar Sarvjeet criticized the ruling coalition as a 'double-engine government' driven by crime and corruption. He cited the Comptroller and Auditor General's report highlighting unsubmitted utilization certificates worth over Rs 70,877 crore. Meanwhile, supplementary budgets of Rs 724 crore and a demand for Rs 8,470 crore were passed for the Social Welfare Department for the coming fiscal years.

(With inputs from agencies.)