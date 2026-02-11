Tragic Collision on Dhule-Solapur Highway: One Dead, Three Injured
A fatal accident occurred on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Beed district, Maharashtra, where a speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley. The crash resulted in the death of Jagaloo Hari Sonawane and injured three others, who were rushed to a local hospital.
In a tragic accident on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, a speeding car crashed into a tractor-trolley in the Beed district of central Maharashtra, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident unfolded near Manjheri crossroad at approximately 10 pm on Tuesday, according to local police reports.
The collision was so severe that the front end of the car was completely mangled. The victim has been identified as Jagaloo Hari Sonawane, a resident of Chalisgaon in the Jalgaon district, who died instantly at the scene.
Following the crash, three injured individuals were quickly transported to Beed district hospital for medical treatment. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
