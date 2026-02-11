Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Dhule-Solapur Highway: One Dead, Three Injured

A fatal accident occurred on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway in Beed district, Maharashtra, where a speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley. The crash resulted in the death of Jagaloo Hari Sonawane and injured three others, who were rushed to a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:04 IST
Tragic Collision on Dhule-Solapur Highway: One Dead, Three Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, a speeding car crashed into a tractor-trolley in the Beed district of central Maharashtra, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident unfolded near Manjheri crossroad at approximately 10 pm on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

The collision was so severe that the front end of the car was completely mangled. The victim has been identified as Jagaloo Hari Sonawane, a resident of Chalisgaon in the Jalgaon district, who died instantly at the scene.

Following the crash, three injured individuals were quickly transported to Beed district hospital for medical treatment. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LG Electronics India Faces Profit Dip Amidst Revenue Stagnation

LG Electronics India Faces Profit Dip Amidst Revenue Stagnation

 India
2
Controversial Shooting: Unveiling the Truth Behind Border Patrol Incident

Controversial Shooting: Unveiling the Truth Behind Border Patrol Incident

 Global
3
India's Direct Tax Revenues Surge as States Gain from Increased Devolution

India's Direct Tax Revenues Surge as States Gain from Increased Devolution

 India
4
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Digital Transformation: A Sales-Focused Future

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Digital Transformation: A Sales-Focused Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026