Drone Drama: FAA Suspends Flights at El Paso Airport

Amid heightened tensions with drug cartels, the U.S. FAA has temporarily suspended flights at Texas' El Paso International Airport due to a drone incursion. The incident, now resolved, disrupted several airlines and raised concerns about the coordination between military and civil aviation authorities in managing drone threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its abrupt ban on flights at El Paso International Airport, Texas, following a suspected drone activity by a drug cartel at the Mexico border. Initially, officials cautioned that the flight ban could last for ten days, marking an unusual decision affecting a single airport.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, confirmed on social media that the drone threat had been neutralized and commercial travel is now safe. The FAA and the Pentagon coordinated the airspace shutdown as part of a preemptive measure, in anticipation of potential risks posed by counter-drone technologies to U.S. air traffic. The swift resolution left many stranded flights from major airlines like Southwest, United, and American Airlines.

Airlines were unprepared for the early Wednesday announcement, which also impacted air traffic in parts of New Mexico. Criticism ensued, with Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro claiming the decision undermined public safety trust. This comes amid escalating tensions with drug cartels and military actions in the southern Caribbean, following the U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

