Odisha's Vehicle PUCC Fines Under Review Amid Pollution Concerns

Odisha Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena announced a review of fines for vehicles lacking a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). The state aims to balance enforcement with easing the burden on citizens. Over 1 crore vehicles necessitate PUCCs as air quality deteriorates, prompting regulatory shifts.

Updated: 11-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:37 IST
Odisha's Vehicle PUCC Fines Under Review Amid Pollution Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government, led by Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, is set to reassess fines imposed on vehicles that lack a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). The minister emphasized that penalizing citizens is not the state's main agenda, indicating upcoming modifications to the fine structure.

Mandatory for all motor vehicles, PUCC enforcement has gained renewed focus due to worsening air quality across several Odisha cities. With over 1 crore vehicles on the road, the crackdown is aimed at curbing rising pollution levels, although initial strict measures like the 'no PUCC, no fuel' rule were retracted following public pushback and a PIL at the Orissa High Court.

Citizens are urged to obtain the necessary certificates before April 1, as fines have been relaxed temporarily. Simultaneously, the government remains firm on not issuing PUCCs to vehicles with outstanding traffic violation fines, aligning with the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

