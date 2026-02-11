Drone Incursion Grounds El Paso Flights, Shocks Airlines
Flights in and out of El Paso were temporarily halted due to a drone incursion by a Mexican drug cartel. The FAA and Pentagon collaborated to shut down airspace, citing safety concerns about a counterdrone system at Fort Bliss. The situation surprised officials, leading to stranded aircraft.
Flights were abruptly grounded in El Paso on Wednesday due to a drone incursion orchestrated by a Mexican drug cartel, according to officials. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially halted all air traffic, raising the possibility of a 10-day suspension, which was unprecedented for a single airport.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that FAA and Pentagon actions were necessary to neutralize the cartel drone threat, which has since been eliminated. Confidential sources revealed the airspace closure stemmed from safety concerns about a laser-based counterdrone system being tested at Fort Bliss, adjacent to El Paso International Airport. The FAA lifted restrictions after assurances of additional safety tests.
Airlines, caught unprepared by the FAA's sudden decision, faced disrupted operations. Despite inquiries, FAA officials have yet to provide clarity on the rapid resolution. With passenger disruptions and flights canceled, the incident rekindled issues about U.S. military response to cartel activities along the border, impacting U.S. and Mexican diplomatic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drone
- FAA
- El Paso
- flights
- cartel
- Pentagon
- Fort Bliss
- counterdrone
- air traffic
- airlines
ALSO READ
Cartel Drones: The Unexpected Airspace Closure in Texas
Cartel Drones Prompt El Paso Airspace Shutdown
Trump administration official says El Paso airspace closure was tied to Mexican cartel drones; US military disabled them, reports AP.
FAA Grounds El Paso Flights Over Security Concerns Linked to Cartel Drones
Cracking Down on Steel Cartels: The Competition Commission's Major Probe