Drone Incursion Grounds El Paso Flights, Shocks Airlines

Flights were abruptly grounded in El Paso on Wednesday due to a drone incursion orchestrated by a Mexican drug cartel, according to officials. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially halted all air traffic, raising the possibility of a 10-day suspension, which was unprecedented for a single airport.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that FAA and Pentagon actions were necessary to neutralize the cartel drone threat, which has since been eliminated. Confidential sources revealed the airspace closure stemmed from safety concerns about a laser-based counterdrone system being tested at Fort Bliss, adjacent to El Paso International Airport. The FAA lifted restrictions after assurances of additional safety tests.

Airlines, caught unprepared by the FAA's sudden decision, faced disrupted operations. Despite inquiries, FAA officials have yet to provide clarity on the rapid resolution. With passenger disruptions and flights canceled, the incident rekindled issues about U.S. military response to cartel activities along the border, impacting U.S. and Mexican diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)