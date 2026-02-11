Bombay Dyeing Faces Financial Decline: A Quarterly Review

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9.85 crore for the December quarter of FY26, marking a stark contrast to the net profit of Rs 70.06 crore achieved in the same period the previous year, according to regulatory filings.

The company's revenue from operations fell sharply by 21.88% to Rs 324.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26, down from Rs 414.81 crore a year earlier. Total expenses also saw an 11.7% year-on-year decrease, amounting to Rs 362.43 crore.

The polyester segment generated Rs 305.93 crore, while the retail/textile business contributed Rs 14.83 crore. Overall income, factoring in other income, decreased by 22.7% to Rs 350.62 crore. Consequently, shares of Bombay Dyeing settled at Rs 123.10 on the BSE, reflecting a 1.24% drop from the previous close.

