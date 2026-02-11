Left Menu

Rolls-Royce's Ambitious Expansion Plans in India

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the company's plans to expand in India. The meeting highlighted Rolls-Royce's ambitions to partner with Indian youth and scale up operations to contribute to Viksit Bharat through engineering capabilities and manufacturing advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:52 IST
Rolls-Royce's Ambitious Expansion Plans in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, detailing the corporation's extensive expansion plans in India. Erginbilgic's meeting with Modi underscores the British company's intent to capitalize on India's burgeoning market to enhance its global footprint, aligning with the initiative of Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the commitment of Rolls-Royce towards innovation and its collaborations with India's dynamic youth. 'We welcome Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm to scale up its activities in India,' Modi expressed in a social media post, following Erginbilgic's discussion with him regarding Rolls-Royce's strategic aspirations.

In an official statement, Rolls-Royce highlighted its goals, including expanding its Global Capability Centers (GCC) to become the largest worldwide. The company aims to advance complex manufacturing processes and build high-value engineering capabilities within India, further cementing its role in the country's growth narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber conference: Telecom service providers should take greater responsibility, say experts

Cyber conference: Telecom service providers should take greater responsibili...

 India
2
UPDATE 3-US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

UPDATE 3-US lawmakers accuse Bondi of hiding names of Epstein associates

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

UPDATE 1-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

 Global
4
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace clo...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026