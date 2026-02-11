Rolls-Royce's Ambitious Expansion Plans in India

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, detailing the corporation's extensive expansion plans in India. Erginbilgic's meeting with Modi underscores the British company's intent to capitalize on India's burgeoning market to enhance its global footprint, aligning with the initiative of Viksit Bharat.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the commitment of Rolls-Royce towards innovation and its collaborations with India's dynamic youth. 'We welcome Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm to scale up its activities in India,' Modi expressed in a social media post, following Erginbilgic's discussion with him regarding Rolls-Royce's strategic aspirations.

In an official statement, Rolls-Royce highlighted its goals, including expanding its Global Capability Centers (GCC) to become the largest worldwide. The company aims to advance complex manufacturing processes and build high-value engineering capabilities within India, further cementing its role in the country's growth narrative.

