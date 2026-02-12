Thar driver rams into several vehicles while attempting to flee after accident in UP's Kushinagar

A Thar SUV driver allegedly rammed into several vehicles while attempting to flee after an accident here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Cane Union office under the Kasya police station limits. According to local residents, the Thar, which was coming from Gola Bazaar around 5 pm, went out of control near the Cane Union office. The SUV first hit a parked car belonging to Vijay Pratap, a resident of Garhrampur in the Deoria district, and then collided with a pickup vehicle and three motorcycles before speeding away. The sudden sequence of collisions created chaos, with bystanders running for safety. Eyewitnesses said the driver fled towards the four-lane highway. Two motorcycle riders attempted to chase the vehicle, but the driver managed to escape towards Bihar. Kasya SHO Abhinav Mishra said preliminary inquiry revealed that the Thar driver was fleeing after causing an accident at Gandhi Chowk in the town. ''The Thar bore a Bihar registration number. Efforts are underway to identify the driver with the help of CCTV footage. Action will be taken as per rules upon receiving a complaint,'' Mishra said.

