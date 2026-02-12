Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets

Wall Street's three main indexes had started the session on a strong note, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting their highest level in more than a week after the closely watched payrolls report showed much faster than expected U.S. job growth in January while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%. However, ‌gains subsided as traders dialed back on bets for rate cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 02:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 02:33 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets

The S&P 500 closed virtually unchanged on Wednesday as a stronger-than-expected employment report eased worries about the economy but also fueled bets that the Federal Reserve could slow its interest-rate ‌cuts. Wall Street's three main indexes had started the session on a strong note, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting their highest level in more than a week after the closely watched payrolls report showed much faster than expected U.S. job growth in January while the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%.

However, ‌gains subsided as traders dialed back on bets for rate cuts. While traders are still banking on at least one 25-basis-point cut in June, ‌the probability that rates would hold steady that month crept up to 41% from 24.8%, according to the latest data from CME Group's FedWatch tool. Julia Hermann, global market strategist at New York Life Investments, said that investors digested changes to rate cut bets "quite well" because they interpreted the strong jobs report as good news for the economy.

"This is constructive news in that ⁠the economy ​is not in dire need of rate ⁠cuts because the jobs market has been showing some new signs of life," she said. "It comes down to the sweet spot of hiring being strong enough to show us the ⁠economy is resilient but not so strong as to derail expectations for future Fed easing." Investors will next turn their attention to the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, which ​is due out on Friday.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.93 points, or 0.01%, to end at 6,940.88 points, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite lost 41.51 points, or 0.18%, to 23,060.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 70.56 points, or 0.14%, to 50,117.58. Technology was a mixed bag with chip stocks rallying sharply and software stocks ⁠tumbling ​again after three sessions of recouping losses from last week's steep selloff fueled by fears of AI-fueled disruption. The Philadelphia semiconductor index rallied, while the S&P 500 software index lost ground.

Brokerage firms that already fell on Tuesday after startup Altruist announced AI-enabled tax-planning features extended their declines on Wednesday with Charles Schwab, ⁠LPL Financial and Ameriprise Financial all falling during the session. The rate-sensitive S&P 500 bank index also lost ground. Generac shares rallied after its fourth-quarter results while Robinhood ⁠shares tumbled after the retail brokerage missed ⁠fourth-quarter revenue expectations. Humana shares fell after the health insurer forecast 2026 profit below Wall Street estimates. Moderna shares dropped after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decided not to review the company's application for approval of its influenza ‌vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Starmer condemns billionaire Ratcliffe's immigration comments, calls for apology

UK's Starmer condemns billionaire Ratcliffe's immigration comments, calls fo...

 United Kingdom
2
CORRECTED-Northrop Grumman and Polish arms maker aim to produce more than 180,000 artillery shells a year in Poland

CORRECTED-Northrop Grumman and Polish arms maker aim to produce more than 18...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago shooting video

UPDATE 1-'It's time to get aggressive', Border Patrol agent says in Chicago ...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate cut bets

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends muted after strong jobs data nibbles at Fed rate ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026