2 killed as car rams into container truck on NH-9 in east Delhi

Two women were killed and three others, including two children, were injured after a car collided with a container truck near the MCD toll plaza on NH-9 in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place at 6.43 am near the toll booths in front of the Vinod Nagar Depot, they said. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a road accident was received at Ghazipur Police Station following which local staff rushed to the spot. A Kia Seltos car, which was coming from the Ghaziabad side, rammed into a container truck near the toll plaza, the police said. ''On reaching the spot, the team found two women occupants of the car unresponsive. They were identified as Deepanjali (38) and Neelam Garg (55). One woman was found lying outside the vehicle, while the other was trapped in the front left passenger seat. Both were declared dead at the scene,'' an officer said. The driver of the car, Deepanshu Garg, and two children, Vivan and Vashu, aged five and three, were found in an injured state. ''They were immediately taken to Max Hospital for treatment and their condition is being monitored,'' the officer said. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. The police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the accident. They said they are looking for the container truck involved in the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)