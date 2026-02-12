Left Menu

Domestic investors in share market raise holdings in 82% of Nifty-50 stocks: Report

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) increased their holdings in 82 per cent of the Nifty-50 stocks, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reduced their exposure in 78 per cent of the index constituents, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) increased their holdings in 82 per cent of the Nifty-50 stocks, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) reduced their exposure in 78 per cent of the index constituents, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The report highlighted a clear divergence in investment strategy between domestic and foreign investors in the Nifty-50 basket. While DIIs strengthened their positions across a majority of stocks, FIIs continued trimming their holdings in a large number of companies.

It stated, "DIIs raised their stakes in 41 Nifty-50 companies, while FIIs reduced their stakes in 39 Nifty-50 companies." As per the report, in December, DIIs raised their stake in 82 per cent of the Nifty-50 stocks, reflecting sustained domestic participation and confidence in the Indian equity markets. In contrast, FIIs cut holdings in 78 per cent of the stocks in the index, indicating a cautious stance.

The data suggested that domestic investors are playing a key role in providing support to the markets, even as foreign investors recalibrate their portfolios. The Nifty-50, which represents the top 50 companies listed on the National Stock Exchange, serves as a benchmark for overall market performance.

The report highlighted the growing influence of domestic institutional flows in the Indian stock market. With DIIs increasing exposure in a significant portion of the index, domestic liquidity appears to be cushioning the impact of foreign selling. At the same time, the reduction in FII holdings across 78 per cent of the stocks reflects a selective approach by overseas investors. The contrasting trend between DIIs and FIIs highlights the shifting dynamics of market ownership within the Nifty-50 universe.

The report also noted that this pattern of increased domestic buying and reduced foreign exposure marks an important development in the structure of market participation. The strong domestic presence is helping maintain stability in the benchmark index despite fluctuations in foreign flows. The report provided a detailed snapshot of institutional positioning within the Nifty-50 and signals that domestic investors continue to remain active participants in India's equity growth story. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

