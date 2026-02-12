Left Menu

UK picks HSBC as platform provider for its digital bond pilot issuance

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:46 IST
UK picks HSBC as platform provider for its digital bond pilot issuance
  • United Kingdom

​The ‌British government on Thursday ​named lender ‌HSBC as the platform provider for the country's ‌digital gilt instrument (DIGIT) ‌pilot issuance. Gilts are government bonds, loans ⁠that ​the ⁠government borrows from investors and ⁠promises to repay ​with interest.

The government also ⁠appointed Ashurst LLP ⁠to ​provide legal services for the ⁠DIGIT pilot, it said ⁠in ⁠a statement.

