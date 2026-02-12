UK picks HSBC as platform provider for its digital bond pilot issuance
The British government on Thursday named lender HSBC as the platform provider for the country's digital gilt instrument (DIGIT) pilot issuance. Gilts are government bonds, loans that the government borrows from investors and promises to repay with interest.
The government also appointed Ashurst LLP to provide legal services for the DIGIT pilot, it said in a statement.
