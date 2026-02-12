Traffic curbs, parking restrictions announced for India-Namibia T20 match in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive advisory imposing traffic restrictions and parking regulations for the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground from 5 pm to midnight. Anticipating a large turnout of spectators, police said special traffic and security arrangements will be in place in and around the stadium. According to the advisory, diversion and restrictions will be enforced on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg during the match hours. Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches between 5 pm and midnight as heavy congestion is anticipated. Heavy vehicles will not be permitted on JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate up to R/A Kamla Market (both carriageways), Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (both carriageways), the advisory stated. Parking restrictions will also be strictly enforced around the stadium. Only vehicles displaying valid parking labels on the windscreen will be allowed entry. The vehicle number and the driver's or owner's mobile number must be clearly mentioned on the label. Vehicles without valid labels will not be permitted near the venue. Free parking facilities have been arranged at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road for spectators. For vehicles with authorised labels, P-1 parking for four-wheelers has been designated at JP Park opposite Gate No. 3 of the stadium, P-2 parking at Vikram Nagar parking adjacent to Shaheedi Park, P-3 parking for two-wheelers near JJB/Prayas office, and P-4 parking at GLNS School (Deaf and Dumb School) near JJB-Prayas office. Entry to these parking areas will be permitted only from the Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg near Shaheedi Park. No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover on match day. Vehicles found parked in violation will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, police said. Regarding entry arrangements, Gates 1 to 8, located on the southern side of the stadium, will be accessible from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. Gates 10 to 15 on the eastern side will be accessed from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, while Gates 16 to 18 on the western side will be accessible from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump. For app-based taxi users, designated pick-and-drop points have been earmarked at Gate No. 2 of Maulana Azad Medical College on BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate carriageway) and at Rajghat Chowk. The traffic police urged spectators to use public transport and cooperate with authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the international fixture.

