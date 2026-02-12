Left Menu

AfDB President to Debut ‘Four Cardinal Points’ Vision at AU Summit

The replenishment mobilised $11 billion in pledges, with participation from 24 African countries, including 19 first-time contributors — a significant expansion of African ownership in the Fund.

AfDB President to Debut 'Four Cardinal Points' Vision at AU Summit
Dr Ould Tah’s attendance signals a renewed emphasis on partnership, resource mobilisation, and institutional reform. Image Credit: Twitter(@unicefmauritani)
Dr Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, will lead a high-level delegation to Addis Ababa for the 39th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), marking his first appearance at the continental summit since assuming office on 1 September 2025.

The visit is being positioned as a defining moment for Africa’s premier development finance institution, with Dr Ould Tah set to outline an ambitious strategic framework aimed at accelerating structural transformation across the continent.

A Strategic Vision: The Four Cardinal Points

At the summit, Dr Ould Tah will present the Bank’s new “Four Cardinal Points” vision, designed to:

  • Bridge Africa’s financing gap

  • Strengthen financial sovereignty

  • Harness the continent’s demographic dividend

  • Build resilient infrastructure through local value addition of natural resources

The framework is anchored in a broader reform agenda known as the New African Financial Architecture (NAFA), which seeks to mobilise large-scale resources to meet Africa’s growing development needs and close funding shortfalls constraining socio-economic progress.

Record Replenishment Signals Momentum

Under Dr Ould Tah’s leadership, the Bank Group has already secured a milestone achievement with the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF) — the concessional financing arm supporting Africa’s most vulnerable countries.

The move is being viewed as a step toward strengthening Africa's financial sovereignty and reducing reliance on external development flows.

The move is being viewed as a step toward strengthening Africa’s financial sovereignty and reducing reliance on external development flows.

Aligning with Agenda 2063

On the second day of the summit, Dr Ould Tah will address Heads of State and Government, presenting a roadmap to align the Bank’s Four Cardinal Points with the AU’s long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063.

Beyond plenary discussions, the AfDB president is expected to hold high-level bilateral meetings with continental leaders and international partners to deepen cooperation and advance strategic partnerships.

High-Impact Engagements at the Summit

In coordination with the AU and other partners, the Bank Group will participate in several key events, including:

  • Presentation of the 10th African Visa Openness Index

  • Heads of State and ministerial meetings with Africa CDC on health financing

  • The 2nd Italy-Africa Summit, reviewing progress under Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa

  • The annual African Leaders for Nutrition (ALN) dinner, focused on early childhood nutrition and food security

These engagements reflect the Bank’s expanded role in health, mobility, food systems, and infrastructure financing.

Positioning the Bank as Africa’s Transformation Engine

Dr Ould Tah’s attendance signals a renewed emphasis on partnership, resource mobilisation, and institutional reform.

Arriving with what officials describe as a “decisive mandate of commitment and partnership,” the president is expected to position the AfDB as the primary engine driving Africa’s economic transformation.

From record-breaking fund replenishment to the launch of a new strategic architecture, the Bank’s presence at the AU Summit underscores its ambition to translate continental vision into actionable financing and development results.

