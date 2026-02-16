Tragic Bus Crash in Brazil Claims Six Lives, Injures 45

In a tragic event on Monday, a bus crash on Brazil's BR-153 highway in the southeastern region claimed the lives of six passengers and left 45 others injured. The accident has cast a shadow over the community as families and authorities grapple with the devastating loss.

Officials have reported that the bus was en route from Maranhao to Santa Catarina, ferrying farm workers for the apple harvest. The unfortunate incident occurred near Marilia, Sao Paulo state, early in the day. Federal and state responders rushed to the scene to provide aid and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the crash, where the bus reportedly veered off the road and overturned, remains under investigation. Authorities are committed to uncovering details to prevent future tragedies.

