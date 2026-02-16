Left Menu

Gold and Silver See Price Slump Amid Market Holidays and Economic Uncertainty

Gold prices fell over 1% due to low market liquidity with key markets in the U.S. and Asia closed for holidays. A firm dollar added pressure on bullion as mixed U.S. economic data influenced Federal Reserve interest rate expectations. Silver also saw a decline amid strong job data indications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:04 IST
Gold and Silver See Price Slump Amid Market Holidays and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold markets experienced a noticeable dip, with prices falling more than 1% in the absence of major trading activity because of holidays in the U.S. and Asia. Spot gold registered a 1.3% drop to $4,976.37 per ounce in Monday's trading as the U.S. futures price fell similarly.

The firm dollar added to the pressure on dollar-priced bullion, making it costly for foreign currency holders. Recent mixed U.S. economic data provided a complex outlook for future Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, with subdued consumer price rises alongside unexpected job growth.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee hinted at potential interest rate reductions, though he highlighted persistent services inflation. The geopolitical landscape also saw developments, with Iran's diplomat indicating progress in nuclear discussions with the U.S., posing potential economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

Odisha Assembly Showdown: Farmers' Voices Set to Roar in Budget Session

 India
2
Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

 Israel
3
Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

Daring Escape from Juvenile Home Near Jammu raises Serious Concerns

 India
4
Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

Cole McConchie Steps Up Amid Unexpected Line-up Change for New Zealand

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026