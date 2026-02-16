Left Menu

Mumbai Traffic Diversions Ahead of Modi-Macron Event: A Detailed Breakdown

Traffic police will enforce diversions in Mumbai due to a significant event featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. The arrangements aim to manage congestion as VIPs attend the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 inauguration in South Mumbai.

Updated: 16-02-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of a high-profile event in Mumbai, traffic police have announced a series of diversions and other arrangements. Notable figures, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, are scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions followed by the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

Taking place at South Mumbai's Gateway of India, the event is expected to draw business leaders, startups, researchers, and innovators. Consequently, road closures and traffic management strategies are set to be implemented on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg and adjacent streets, ensuring a smooth transit for emergency vehicles.

Authorities have detailed alternative routes for public use and emphasized no-parking zones near prominent landmarks. The move is a proactive step to ease anticipated congestion due to VVIP movements between 2 pm and 9 pm on February 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

