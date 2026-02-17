Left Menu

CCI Approves Strategic Reorganisation of Bennett Coleman's Business

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a strategic internal reorganisation of Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd (BCCL). This involves demerging specific entities, businesses, and assets to Times Horizon Pvt Ltd, aiming to optimize focus and capitalize on business opportunities, with other parties also involved in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) granted approval on Tuesday for the internal restructuring of certain business segments of Bennett Coleman & Company Ltd (BCCL).

The restructure involves the demerging of specific entities and assets to Times Horizon Pvt Ltd (THPL), aiming to streamline BCCL's various businesses and maximize potential opportunities. THPL is a newly formed entity with no current business activities.

This move is a strategic decision to enable BCCL to adapt and focus more effectively on its diverse businesses and asset base, as noted in the notice filed with the CCI. The involved parties include prominent entities like Vineet Jain, Sanmati Properties Ltd, and more. The CCI's approval is crucial for mergers and acquisitions exceeding certain thresholds.

