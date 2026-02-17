Bridge to Progress: Inauguration of the Faith Bridge in Mizoram
The Mizoram Chief Minister inaugurated the Lengtekai Bridge, known as the Faith Bridge, over the Tlawng River. Costing Rs 43.83 crore, this 100-metre-long structure strengthens the transport network, replacing outdated bridges. Its completion ensures robust connectivity to Lengpui Airport and the Mamit district.
The inauguration of the Lengtekai Bridge, or 'Faith Bridge', by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma marks a significant development for the state's infrastructure. Spanning the Tlawng River, the bridge links Aizawl with Lengpui Airport and Mamit district, serving as a strategic upgrade over its aging predecessors.
This Rs 43.83-crore infrastructure project, funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, spans 100 meters and supports loads of up to 385 metric tons. Its 7.5-meter width includes footpaths, making it a versatile addition to Mizoram's transport network.
Highlighting its importance, Chief Minister Lalduhoma described the bridge as a testament to reliability and faith, crucial for the 85,000 residents of Mamit district. The project is seen as a pivotal milestone in the state's commitment to enhanced inter-district connectivity.
