Bridge to Progress: Inauguration of the Faith Bridge in Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister inaugurated the Lengtekai Bridge, known as the Faith Bridge, over the Tlawng River. Costing Rs 43.83 crore, this 100-metre-long structure strengthens the transport network, replacing outdated bridges. Its completion ensures robust connectivity to Lengpui Airport and the Mamit district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the Lengtekai Bridge, or 'Faith Bridge', by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma marks a significant development for the state's infrastructure. Spanning the Tlawng River, the bridge links Aizawl with Lengpui Airport and Mamit district, serving as a strategic upgrade over its aging predecessors.

This Rs 43.83-crore infrastructure project, funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, spans 100 meters and supports loads of up to 385 metric tons. Its 7.5-meter width includes footpaths, making it a versatile addition to Mizoram's transport network.

Highlighting its importance, Chief Minister Lalduhoma described the bridge as a testament to reliability and faith, crucial for the 85,000 residents of Mamit district. The project is seen as a pivotal milestone in the state's commitment to enhanced inter-district connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

