Haryana CM Criticizes Opposition's 'Shop of Lies', Highlights State Industrial Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a verbal attack against the opposition, accusing them of spreading falsehoods and having no substantial issues. Saini emphasized recent industrial growth in Haryana, highlighting the state's progress and upcoming pro-industry policies. He defended the selection process for jobs and addressed health concerns in Palwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:03 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a vehement attack on the opposition on Tuesday, accusing its members of fabricating issues and orchestrating a 'shop of lies.' Saini maintained that the opposition attempts to mislead the public concerning the Indo-US trade deal while asserting the state's satisfaction with its outcome.

Speaking at a press conference, Saini disclosed that Memorandums of Understanding worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore were secured during his recent trip to Japan. As Haryana accelerates its industrial expansion, six of the ten proposed Industrial Model Townships have been marked and are under rapid development, with the upcoming budget set to introduce industry-friendly policies.

In addressing alleged misinformation about job recruitment, Saini reiterated the commitment to a merit-based system while highlighting the ongoing recruitment process for 12,500 vacancies. He also expressed confidence in BJP's governance, crediting it for economic growth and transparency, dismissing opposition criticism, and ensuring investigation into health concerns in Palwal.

