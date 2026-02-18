Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Unveils India's First Rolling Budget Amid Protests

Madhya Pradesh introduced India's first rolling budget for 2026-27, emphasizing women's empowerment, youth employment, and agriculture. The Rs 4.38 lakh crore budget sparked protests by Congress, criticizing financial mismanagement and mounting debt. Despite dissent, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda highlighted the budget's dynamic approach and vast allocations for development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda showcased the state's progressive budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, emphasizing it as India's first rolling budget. With a substantial outlay of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, the budget is constructed around the innovative 'GYANII' developmental model.

Opposition Congress members, voicing their discontent, disrupted the budget session, accusing the government of escalating state debt rather than addressing actual developmental needs. The opposition leader labeled the budget a 'document of illusion,' questioning its viability amidst existing financial challenges.

Devda, undeterred by the opposition's criticisms, highlighted the extensive allocations towards critical sectors, particularly initiatives for women and youth. The novel rolling budget aims to ensure fiscal flexibility, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, while setting a precedence for future budgets.

