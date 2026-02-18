Madhya Pradesh Unveils India's First Rolling Budget Amid Protests

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda showcased the state's progressive budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year, emphasizing it as India's first rolling budget. With a substantial outlay of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, the budget is constructed around the innovative 'GYANII' developmental model.

Opposition Congress members, voicing their discontent, disrupted the budget session, accusing the government of escalating state debt rather than addressing actual developmental needs. The opposition leader labeled the budget a 'document of illusion,' questioning its viability amidst existing financial challenges.

Devda, undeterred by the opposition's criticisms, highlighted the extensive allocations towards critical sectors, particularly initiatives for women and youth. The novel rolling budget aims to ensure fiscal flexibility, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, while setting a precedence for future budgets.

