Leh-bound SpiceJet plane faces engine issue; returns to national capital

A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to the national capital due to an engine issue on Tuesday morning, according to a source. There were around 150 people on board the Boeing 737 aircraft that was operating the flight SG121, the source added. When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said a flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue. ''The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,'' the spokesperson said in a statement. The source said the aircraft suffered an engine issue. According to the spokesperson, there was no fire warning in the cockpit.

