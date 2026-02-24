Left Menu

Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

A helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off for Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said. All the passengers and the crew members, rescued from the mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital here, one of the officials said.

PTI | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:55 IST
Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued
  • Country:
  • India

A helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off for Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said. The accident occurred around 9.30 am, they said. All the passengers and the crew members, rescued from the mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital here, one of the officials said. ''The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,'' a senior Civil Aviation official said. An inquiry has been initiated, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Altimetrik Recognized on Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services and Engineering

Altimetrik Recognized on Constellation ShortList™ for Innovation Services an...

 United States
2
Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

Rajasthan: BDO arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh

 India
3
Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

 India
4
UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remilitarisation’

UPDATE 4-China imposes export controls on 20 Japanese entities to curb ‘remi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026