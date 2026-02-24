Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

A helicopter carrying seven people, including the crew members, crashed into the sea after it took off for Mayabunder in North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday morning, and all of them were rescued, officials said. The accident occurred around 9.30 am, they said. All the passengers and the crew members, rescued from the mid-sea, have been admitted to a hospital here, one of the officials said. ''The helicopter took off from Sri Vijaya Puram around 8.45 am, and it crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea,'' a senior Civil Aviation official said. An inquiry has been initiated, another official said.

