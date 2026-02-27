Left Menu

India Ups Economic Growth Estimates Amid Methodology Revamp

India revised its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.6% following updates to its GDP calculation framework. The National Statistics Office's new series reflects increased accuracy and broader sectoral involvement. The rise underscores India's resilience amid global trade tensions and internal economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic growth estimation saw an upward revision to 7.6% for the current fiscal year. This adjustment follows a significant revamp of the GDP calculation methodology by the National Statistics Office, demonstrating a robust economic standing amid global uncertainties.

The updated forecast highlights India's capacity to sustain growth, supported by an enhanced capture of rapid economic segments, improved methodological accuracy, and broadened sectoral engagement. Notable changes include an updated base year and better government dataset representation.

These methodological advancements have allowed a more comprehensive reflection of production structures, despite moderating real GDP growth in late 2025. The outlook benefits from internal reforms like GST adjustments and labor reform consolidations, along with reduced international tariffs.

