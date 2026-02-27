India Ups Economic Growth Estimates Amid Methodology Revamp

India's economic growth estimation saw an upward revision to 7.6% for the current fiscal year. This adjustment follows a significant revamp of the GDP calculation methodology by the National Statistics Office, demonstrating a robust economic standing amid global uncertainties.

The updated forecast highlights India's capacity to sustain growth, supported by an enhanced capture of rapid economic segments, improved methodological accuracy, and broadened sectoral engagement. Notable changes include an updated base year and better government dataset representation.

These methodological advancements have allowed a more comprehensive reflection of production structures, despite moderating real GDP growth in late 2025. The outlook benefits from internal reforms like GST adjustments and labor reform consolidations, along with reduced international tariffs.