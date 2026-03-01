Left Menu

Stranded: The Indian Diaspora Caught in Dubai Amid Middle East Turmoil

Following the US and Israel's attack on Iran, flight disruptions have left thousands of Indians stranded in Dubai and elsewhere. Among them are athletes, politicians, actors, and tourists. Indian authorities are coordinating efforts to ensure their safe return as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect travel operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:28 IST
In the wake of escalating Middle East tensions, numerous Indians remain trapped in Dubai due to flight disruptions following attacks by the US and Israel on Iran. Notable figures including Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and actor Subhashree Ganguly, along with hundreds of tourists and business professionals, find themselves unable to return home.

The international standoff has resulted in Iran launching retaliatory strikes affecting regions like the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. This volatile situation has caused airports in these regions to suspend their operations, leaving over 700 Indians, including former politicians and students, stranded without immediate means to return.

Indian representatives, including state and central government officials, are actively working with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the safe return of those affected. Meanwhile, hotel accommodations are being used as temporary refuge points for those awaiting further instructions, while caution is urged due to the unpredictable nature of regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

