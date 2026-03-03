RBI's Leadership Blueprint: Building Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047
RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J introduced a 'career compass' for future leaders at IIM Jammu, emphasizing discipline, integrity, and customer focus. He outlined principles of respecting customers, financials, and governance to build a sustainable and ethical leadership model as India moves towards its 2047 vision.
In a keynote address to management students at the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu, Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, unveiled a three-part 'career compass' designed to nurture leadership attributes among future leaders. His insights emphasized the importance of discipline, integrity, and customer focus as critical components of leadership in the financial sector.
Swaminathan J outlined that effective financial leadership goes beyond intelligence, requiring sound judgment and a focus on what deserves reward, scrutiny, or prompt rectification. Addressing the International Finance and Accounting Conference, he shared three guiding principles for the students: respecting the customer, respecting the financials, and respecting governance.
He elaborated on each point, stressing the necessity of understanding customer outcomes for long-term strategic advantage, scrutinizing financials to ensure sustainability, and upholding governance to prevent failures. Swaminathan J encouraged students to ask pointed, risk-sensitive questions critical for prudent leadership. Ultimately, he reinforced that India's 2047 vision demands leaders who marry performance with principles and ambition with discipline.
