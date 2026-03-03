Left Menu

Landmark Rail Delivery Boosts Rice Supply in Mizoram

A milestone rice shipment from Punjab arrived at Mizoram's Sairang Railway Station, marking a pivotal shift in logistics. The 25,900 quintals consignment will streamline the distribution, aiding stock security, especially before monsoons. The new rail link resolves previous long-distance road transport delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:32 IST
Landmark Rail Delivery Boosts Rice Supply in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant logistical development, Mizoram's Sairang Railway Station received a major consignment of rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the delivery, comprising 42 railway wagons with roughly 25,900 quintals of rice from Punjab, will be stored in the state's largest FCI godown, now established in Sairang.

Presence of key officials, including Rajya Sabha Member and FCI Mizoram Consultative Chairman K Vanlalvena, underscored the event's importance. Vanlalvena highlighted that this direct rail transport to Sairang significantly alleviates long-standing distribution delays. Previously, road transports often hindered timely deliveries to district godowns.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova described it as a 'landmark moment' for Mizoram. The railway access is expected to maintain consistent supply levels, crucial as the monsoon season approaches. Furthermore, Sairang Railway Station is set to become the primary hub for rice distribution throughout Mizoram, enhancing supply efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

 Global
3
Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
4
Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026