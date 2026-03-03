Landmark Rail Delivery Boosts Rice Supply in Mizoram

In a significant logistical development, Mizoram's Sairang Railway Station received a major consignment of rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Tuesday. Officials confirmed the delivery, comprising 42 railway wagons with roughly 25,900 quintals of rice from Punjab, will be stored in the state's largest FCI godown, now established in Sairang.

Presence of key officials, including Rajya Sabha Member and FCI Mizoram Consultative Chairman K Vanlalvena, underscored the event's importance. Vanlalvena highlighted that this direct rail transport to Sairang significantly alleviates long-standing distribution delays. Previously, road transports often hindered timely deliveries to district godowns.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova described it as a 'landmark moment' for Mizoram. The railway access is expected to maintain consistent supply levels, crucial as the monsoon season approaches. Furthermore, Sairang Railway Station is set to become the primary hub for rice distribution throughout Mizoram, enhancing supply efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)