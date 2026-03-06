Oil Price Surge Poised to Impact India's Inflation and Economy

A spike in global oil prices by 10% could cause India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI) to surge by approximately 0.7-1%, according to a Bank of Baroda report on Middle East tensions. The total impact may lead to a 1% hike in WPI inflation, factoring in indirect effects.

India's economic stability is under strain, with the nation importing around USD 5 million per barrel of crude in the fiscal year 2025. A permanent 10% rise in oil prices could elevate oil imports by USD 18 billion, or 0.5% of GDP. Crude oil products currently make up 10.4% of the WPI basket, while in the CPI series, these products have surged to 6.8% from an earlier 2.4%.

The report anticipates an increased current account deficit and fluctuating currency values, forecasting exchange rates to hover between 91-92/$, with possible RBI intervention. Export pressures for refinery products may grow if tensions in the Gulf persist, affecting India's 13.7% export share to the region. Remittance flows could also shift due to geopolitical uncertainties.

Fluctuating oil and liquefied natural gas prices threaten fiscal stability by potentially increasing subsidies for fertilizers and petroleum. This downtrend poses risks to non-tax receipts and excise duties if price controls are enforced. Despite these hurdles, India projects a GDP growth rate of 7-7.5% for FY27, driven by domestic demand resilience.