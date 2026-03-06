Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' Scheme: Empowering Entrepreneurs and Farmers

The Mizoram government's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme has attracted over 5,000 applications, as disclosed by state commerce and industry minister F Rodingliana in an assembly session. Of these, 176 applications have been approved, with loans disbursed totaling Rs 6.84 crore to 91 beneficiaries.

Launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in September 2024, the 'Bana Kaih' program aims to bolster economic growth and self-sufficiency by extending financial support to entrepreneurs and farmers. The scheme allows for loans up to Rs 50 lakh, with the government acting as guarantor under national credit guarantee schemes and offers interest subventions for timely repayments.

An integral part of the scheme is market support, introducing a minimum support price for local produce such as ginger and turmeric. With a fiscal allocation of Rs 350 crore for 2026-27, Rs 150 crore is set aside for procuring essential crops, enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)