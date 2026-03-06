Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' Scheme: Empowering Entrepreneurs and Farmers
More than 5,000 applications have been submitted under the Mizoram government's 'Bana Kaih' scheme launched in 2024 to support entrepreneurs and farmers. The initiative involves financial assistance, including loans and grants, with partnerships with banks and a focus on market support and minimum support prices for key crops.
The Mizoram government's flagship 'Bana Kaih' scheme has attracted over 5,000 applications, as disclosed by state commerce and industry minister F Rodingliana in an assembly session. Of these, 176 applications have been approved, with loans disbursed totaling Rs 6.84 crore to 91 beneficiaries.
Launched by Chief Minister Lalduhoma in September 2024, the 'Bana Kaih' program aims to bolster economic growth and self-sufficiency by extending financial support to entrepreneurs and farmers. The scheme allows for loans up to Rs 50 lakh, with the government acting as guarantor under national credit guarantee schemes and offers interest subventions for timely repayments.
An integral part of the scheme is market support, introducing a minimum support price for local produce such as ginger and turmeric. With a fiscal allocation of Rs 350 crore for 2026-27, Rs 150 crore is set aside for procuring essential crops, enhancing the livelihoods of local farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
