Tech Mahindra Denies Headcount Reduction Rumors
Tech Mahindra has refuted market rumors regarding potential significant layoffs. The company clarified that no headcount reduction plans are being considered, addressing calls and claims circulating on social media. Tech Mahindra assured stakeholders that it is not planning to reduce its workforce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Tech Mahindra, a prominent IT services company, firmly dismissed circulating speculations about a notable reduction in its workforce.
The company took a public stand to refute rumors that have been gaining traction, particularly through phone inquiries and social media platforms.
Tech Mahindra assured stakeholders and the Stock Exchanges that there are no plans in place for a significant headcount reduction, categorically denying such speculation.
