Emotional Tribute: Nitin Malhotra Releases 'Tu Jo Hai' Music Video

In a poignant celebration intertwining family ties, music, and cherished memories, Nitin Malhotra released the music video 'Tu Jo Hai' on March 7, 2026, at a grand event in Maharaja Palace, Rohtak. The occasion, which marked his son Kriyansh Malhotra's birthday, gathered family, friends, and admirers who witnessed the emotional tribute to Nitin's late father.

The music video, deeply personal to Nitin Malhotra, reflects on love, remembrance, and intergenerational bonds. Released on his son's birthday, it forms a touching connection across family timelines. Filmed at the elegant Mulberry Mansion, the visuals contribute a cinematic touch that enhances the emotional depth of the song, evoking nostalgia and gratitude.

Nitin Malhotra expressed that 'Tu Jo Hai' is more than a music project; it's a testament to his father's lasting influence. 'My father's legacy inspires me continually. This song signifies the transition of love and values from one generation to the next,' he stated. The video melds soulful music, poignant lyrics, and evocative visuals, crafting a reflective, moving experience.

The music video concludes with a resonant message: 'This is not an end, it's a new beginning,' encapsulating its tribute to enduring family ties. The release event, rich with emotion and joy, was praised by guests for its heartfelt concept. With vocals by Naman Shrivastava, directed by Rohan Malik, and produced by Monday Morning Filmz and CocooCraft Productions, 'Tu Jo Hai' stands as a timeless reminder of love and familial connections transcending time.

