Vee Vault Capital's Global Investment Initiative: Empowering Emerging Entrepreneurs

Vee Vault Capital, supported by Chocko Valliappa, seeks 10 promising entrepreneurs for development in healthcare, AI, and digital platforms. Its program offers mentorship, market access, and initial investment to aid scalable business growth. Based in Singapore, Dubai, and Bangalore, it supports high-growth ventures across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vee Vault Capital, a renowned global investment entity supported by Chocko Valliappa's family office, has launched a unique initiative. In collaboration with Vee Technologies and The Sona Group, the platform is inviting aspiring founders for its inaugural cohort targeting sectors like healthcare, AI, and digital services.

The selected entrepreneurs will embark on a comprehensive 100-day mentorship journey. This program promises strategic guidance, operational proficiency, and 'patient capital', essential for transforming startups into sustainable global enterprises.

Startups completing the program will receive a seed investment of Rs 10 lakh from Vee Vault Capital. Operating from hubs in Singapore, Dubai, and Bangalore, its existing portfolio includes ventures in fintech, biotech, healthcare AI, and digital logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

